Rebel Moon, Army of the Dead Prequel Continue Zack Snyder Renaissance

After seeing both his Justice League cut and his original zombie heist film Army of the Dead release within the span of a few months, Zack Snyder already has his name attached to two more upcoming projects.

Announced by The Hollywood Reporter, Snyder is set to co-write, direct and produce an original sci-fi adventure film entitled Rebel Moon at Netflix. The film was originally pitched as a Star Wars expansion a decade ago, but the idea didn’t develop beyond conversations once Lucasfilm was acquired by Disney in 2012. Now, after fleshing out the universe of the pitch and reworking the story for the past few years, Snyder is going to get to make it his own, original film—one which he hopes can be extended into an entire universe. Snyder names Akira Kurosawa as an influence on the project, in addition to Star Wars.

As if that wasn’t enough, Netflix’s social account Netflix Geeked tweeted first-look images of the upcoming Army of the Dead prequel, Army of Thieves, which will focus on the safecracking character of Dieter, played by Matthias Schweighöfer from the first film.

Schweighöfer will also be directing, with Nathalie Emmanuel (Game of Thrones) set to co-star. Snyder will be serving as a co-producer, whose original story—co-written with Army of the Dead writer Shay Hatten—will be adapted by Hatten. The film is planned for a release later this year on Netflix.

Things are truly coming up Zack Snyder.