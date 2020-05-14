Exclusive: Oakland Punks Ötzi Share Video for New Single "Hold Still"

Oakland punk outfit Ötzi have shared a new video for “Hold Still,” a recent single from their forthcoming album Storm, out on May 22 via Artoffact Records. The band released their debut full-length Ghosts in 2017.

“Hold Still” is a snappy marriage of classic punk-pop and gothic post-punk as their effervescent pop chorus melodies co-exist beautifully with their moody guitar echo. “I see the ocean in your eyes / I’m reaching for you / Tears reflecting darker skies / I’m all around you,” their dual vocalists sing, reflecting the inseparable bond between interpersonal and political despair with poetic grace.

The music video contains footage of the band having fun at the boardwalk—merry-go-rounds, cotton candy and all—and per bassist and vocalist Akiko Sampson, it “was one of the last things we did as a band” before the lockdown.

“We’re so overwhelmed by the awful things happening in the world, that sometimes it’s hard to see the good that exists right in front of us,” says drummer and vocalist Gina Marie. “The song was written to express love and appreciation for that one person who gets you through the day.”

Sampson also shared the inspiration behind Storm:

The darkness of our sound doesn’t come from existential dread or moroseness, it’s a reflection of the lives we’ve lived as femmes in an often hostile world. We express all this mourning and anger through our music, so playing is always cathartic for us. But afterwards, what we’re left with is a sense of hope and a vision for what can be. In this album, we wanted to incorporate all of those dimensions. Because that’s what Storm is about—huge, violent changes that leave you transformed forever.

Watch the video for “Hold Still,” exclusively via Paste, and preorder Storm here.