070 Shake Announces You Can't Kill Me, Shares "Skin and Bones" Video

One of 2020’s best new artists is back with a new album: 070 Shake has announced You Can’t Kill Me, the follow-up to her acclaimed debut Modus Vivendi, coming in early May via G.O.O.D. Music/Def Jam Recordings. Though the record’s exact release date, artwork and tracklist have yet to be revealed, the video for lead single “Skin and Bones” is out now.

070 Shake puts her most romantic foot forward on “Skin and Bones” (prod. Dave Hamelin), a cosmic love song streaked with neon synths and steadily pumping percussion. Her narrator and the object of her affection “Reminisce ’bout back when our spirits used to dance with each other,” guitars droning as she sings, “You treat me like I’m more than a pair of skin and bones / And that really made a difference in my story.” The track lulls you into a starry-eyed calm, only to launch you into the stratosphere in its bridge and conclude with its eyes on the next life.

Paste ranked 070 Shake’s Modus Vivendi standout “Guilty Conscience” among 2020’s best songs, praising it as “simply gorgeous, a glittering future-pop hit that feels like a suffocating weight lifting off you.” It sounds like there’s more where that came from on You Can’t Kill Me.

070 Shake heads out on a headlining North American tour “immediately following the release of You Can’t Kill Me,” per a press release, clueing us in to that early May window—her 20-date run starts with a May 7 stop in Detroit, Michigan, then hits Chicago, New York City, Toronto, Houston and Phoenix on its way to a four-show finale in Los Angeles from June 7-10. Tickets are available now.

Watch the “Skin and Bones” video (dir. Noah Lee) below and find 070 Shake’s tour dates further down.

070 Shake Tour Dates:

May

07 – Detroit, MI @ Majestic Theatre

08 – Chicago, IL @ House of Blues [SOLD OUT]

12 – Montreal, QB @ Corona Theatre

14 – New York, NY @ Terminal 5

15 – Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore

17 – Toronto, ON @ History

18 – Philadelphia, PA @ Theatre of Living Arts

20 – Boston, MA @ Big Night Live

21 – Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club [SOLD OUT]

25 – Dallas, TX @ House of Blues

26 – Houston, TX @ House of Blues

28 – Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre

29 – Colorado Springs, CO @ The Black Sheep

June

01 – Santa Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf

02 – Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom Lounge [SOLD OUT]

04 – Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades

07 – Los Angeles, CA @ El Rey Theatre

08 – Los Angeles, CA @ El Rey Theatre

09 – Los Angeles, CA @ El Rey Theatre [SOLD OUT]

10 – Los Angeles, CA @ El Rey Theatre [SOLD OUT]