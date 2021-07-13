100 gecs Announce North American Fall Tour

100 gecs, the esteemed hyperpop (citation needed) band (citation needed) made up of producer/vocalists Dylan Brady and Laura Les, have announced a fall tour. Tickets go on sale Friday for the “10000 gecs tour,” which kicks off Oct. 8 in Oakland, California, and runs across mainline North America before settling down in New York City on Dec. 9.

This marks the first official tour the band has embarked on since releasing their debut album 1000 gecs and its remix follow-up 1000 gecs & The Tree of Clues. A tour had been planned for 2020, but had to be canceled due to COVID-19.

Below, check out the full list of dates and revisit the band’s video for “800db cloud.”

100 Gecs Tour Dates:

October

08 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater

09 – Santa Cruz, CA @ The Catalyst

12 – Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom

13 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo

15 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot

16 – Denver, CO @ Ogden Theater

18 – St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant

21 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue

22 – Louisville, KY @ Headliners Music Hall

23 – Detroit, MI @ The Majestic Theater

25 – Boston, MA @ The Royale

26 – Montreal, QC @ Corona Theater

27 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall

29 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

30 – Norfolk, VA @ The Norva

31 – Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel

November

02 – Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern

03 – Nashville, TN @ The Cannery Ballroom

05 – St. Petersburg, FL @ Jannus Live

06 – Fort Lauderdale, FL @ Revolution

07 – Orlando, FL @ The Beacham

10 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall

11 – Austin, TX @ Emo’s Ballroom

12 – Dallas, TX @ Hi-Fi Dallas

13 – San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger

15 – Santa Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf

16 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Pressroom

18 – San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park

19 – Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory

20 – Los Angeles, CA @ Shrine Expo Hall

December

08 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

09 – New York City, NY @ Terminal 5