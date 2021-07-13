100 gecs Announce North American Fall Tour

100 gecs, the esteemed hyperpop (citation needed) band (citation needed) made up of producer/vocalists Dylan Brady and Laura Les, have announced a fall tour. Tickets go on sale Friday for the “10000 gecs tour,” which kicks off Oct. 8 in Oakland, California, and runs across mainline North America before settling down in New York City on Dec. 9.
This marks the first official tour the band has embarked on since releasing their debut album 1000 gecs and its remix follow-up 1000 gecs & The Tree of Clues. A tour had been planned for 2020, but had to be canceled due to COVID-19.
Below, check out the full list of dates and revisit the band’s video for “800db cloud.”
100 Gecs Tour Dates:
October
08 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater
09 – Santa Cruz, CA @ The Catalyst
12 – Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom
13 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo
15 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot
16 – Denver, CO @ Ogden Theater
18 – St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant
21 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue
22 – Louisville, KY @ Headliners Music Hall
23 – Detroit, MI @ The Majestic Theater
25 – Boston, MA @ The Royale
26 – Montreal, QC @ Corona Theater
27 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall
29 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club
30 – Norfolk, VA @ The Norva
31 – Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel
November
02 – Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern
03 – Nashville, TN @ The Cannery Ballroom
05 – St. Petersburg, FL @ Jannus Live
06 – Fort Lauderdale, FL @ Revolution
07 – Orlando, FL @ The Beacham
10 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall
11 – Austin, TX @ Emo’s Ballroom
12 – Dallas, TX @ Hi-Fi Dallas
13 – San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger
15 – Santa Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf
16 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Pressroom
18 – San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park
19 – Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory
20 – Los Angeles, CA @ Shrine Expo Hall
December
08 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
09 – New York City, NY @ Terminal 5