2Pac’s Me Against the World Reissued on Vinyl for 25th Anniversary

Me Against the World, just another one of legendary rapper 2Pac’s studio albums, is now available on vinyl.

Interscope Records and Amaru Entertainment have reissued the album in honor of its 25th anniversary. The reissue is a double-platinum classic on 180-gram 2LP.

Me Against the World was released on March 14, 1995, and out of 2Pac’s whole career, this album has been regarded as his most poetic piece of creative work. At only 23 years old, 2Pac’s release of Me Against the World was met with widespread praise, debuting at #1 on the Billboard 200, earning a nomination for Best Rap Album at the 1996 Grammy Awards and landing on the “Definitive 200 Album’s Of All Time” list from the Rock and Roll Hall Of Fame.

Preorders for the vinyl reissue are available here.