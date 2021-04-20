A Place to Bury Strangers Announce New EP, Single and World Tour

Brooklyn-based noise-rock band A Place to Bury Strangers have announced the Hologram EP, their first release since their 2018 remix album Re-Pinned. The announcement is accompanied by their newest single, “End of the Night.”
This release marks a lot of firsts for the band. Hologram is the band’s first EP with their latest lineup, featuring Ceremony East Coast’s John Fedowitz on bass and Sandra Fedowitz on drums. It is also the band’s inaugural release on vocalist Oliver Ackerman’s new label, Dedstrange.
“End of the Night” is a fuzzy, psychedelic tune that morphs into the band’s signature staticky wall of noise. “John sent me the drum track and challenged me to write a song over it,” says Ackerman. “It sort of came about as a strange stream of consciousness and unknowingly became about the end of the former band and the beginning of the new one. Each layer of the song stripping away the dead skin from the old and regrowing layer and layer of distortion of the new band.”
A Place to Bury Strangers will host a screening of the Dedstrange SXSW showcase this Friday, April 23 at 7 p.m. EST via the label’s Facebook and YouTube pages. In addition to the band’s new lineup, artists such as Holy F—k, Randy Randall (No Age) and Data Animal are scheduled to perform. Fans can also catch the new lineup on the band’s 2022 world tour, with dates further down.
Watch “End of the Night” and revisit the band’s 2008 lineup with their full Red Eye Fly show from the Paste archives below. You can preorder Hologram here ahead of its July 16 release.
Hologram EP Artwork:
Hologram EP Tracklist:
01. End Of The Night
02. I Might Have
03. Playing The Part
04. In My Hive
05. I Need You
A Place To Bury Strangers 2022 Tour Dates:
March
09 – Hamburg, DE @ Hafenklang
10 – Dresden, DE @ Beatpol
11 – Warsaw, PL @ Klub Poglos
12 – Prague, CZ @ Futurum
13 – Bratislava, SK @ Randal Club
14 – Budapest, HU @ Durer Kert
16 – Bucharest, RO @ Control Club
17 – Sofia, BG @ Mixtape5
18 – Thessaloniki, GR @ Eightball
19 – Athens, GR @ Temple
21 – Skopje, MK @ 25th of May Hall
22 – Belgrade, RS @ Club Drugstore
24 – Zagreb, HR @ Mochvara
25 – Bologna, IT @ Freakout Club
26 – Rome, IT @ Largo
27 – Milan, IT @ Legend Club
29 – Zurich, CH @ Bogen F
30 – Munich, DE @ Backstage
31 – Martigny, CH @ Caves Du Manoir
April
01 – Paris, FR @ La Trabendo
02 – London, UK @ Lafayette
04 – Antwerp, BE @ Kavka
05 – Munster, DE @ Gleis 22
06 – Amsterdam, NL @ Melkweg
07 – Groningen, NL @ Vera
09 – Stockholm, SE @ Hus 7
10 – Oslo, NO @ John Dee
11 – Copenhagen, DK @ Pumpehuset
12 – Berlin, DE @ Hole 44
13 – Cologne, DE @ MTC