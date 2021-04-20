A Place to Bury Strangers Announce New EP, Single and World Tour

Brooklyn-based noise-rock band A Place to Bury Strangers have announced the Hologram EP, their first release since their 2018 remix album Re-Pinned. The announcement is accompanied by their newest single, “End of the Night.”

This release marks a lot of firsts for the band. Hologram is the band’s first EP with their latest lineup, featuring Ceremony East Coast’s John Fedowitz on bass and Sandra Fedowitz on drums. It is also the band’s inaugural release on vocalist Oliver Ackerman’s new label, Dedstrange.

“End of the Night” is a fuzzy, psychedelic tune that morphs into the band’s signature staticky wall of noise. “John sent me the drum track and challenged me to write a song over it,” says Ackerman. “It sort of came about as a strange stream of consciousness and unknowingly became about the end of the former band and the beginning of the new one. Each layer of the song stripping away the dead skin from the old and regrowing layer and layer of distortion of the new band.”

A Place to Bury Strangers will host a screening of the Dedstrange SXSW showcase this Friday, April 23 at 7 p.m. EST via the label’s Facebook and YouTube pages. In addition to the band’s new lineup, artists such as Holy F—k, Randy Randall (No Age) and Data Animal are scheduled to perform. Fans can also catch the new lineup on the band’s 2022 world tour, with dates further down.

Watch “End of the Night” and revisit the band’s 2008 lineup with their full Red Eye Fly show from the Paste archives below. You can preorder Hologram here ahead of its July 16 release.

Hologram EP Artwork:

Hologram EP Tracklist:

01. End Of The Night

02. I Might Have

03. Playing The Part

04. In My Hive

05. I Need You

A Place To Bury Strangers 2022 Tour Dates:

March

09 – Hamburg, DE @ Hafenklang

10 – Dresden, DE @ Beatpol

11 – Warsaw, PL @ Klub Poglos

12 – Prague, CZ @ Futurum

13 – Bratislava, SK @ Randal Club

14 – Budapest, HU @ Durer Kert

16 – Bucharest, RO @ Control Club

17 – Sofia, BG @ Mixtape5

18 – Thessaloniki, GR @ Eightball

19 – Athens, GR @ Temple

21 – Skopje, MK @ 25th of May Hall

22 – Belgrade, RS @ Club Drugstore

24 – Zagreb, HR @ Mochvara

25 – Bologna, IT @ Freakout Club

26 – Rome, IT @ Largo

27 – Milan, IT @ Legend Club

29 – Zurich, CH @ Bogen F

30 – Munich, DE @ Backstage

31 – Martigny, CH @ Caves Du Manoir

April

01 – Paris, FR @ La Trabendo

02 – London, UK @ Lafayette

04 – Antwerp, BE @ Kavka

05 – Munster, DE @ Gleis 22

06 – Amsterdam, NL @ Melkweg

07 – Groningen, NL @ Vera

09 – Stockholm, SE @ Hus 7

10 – Oslo, NO @ John Dee

11 – Copenhagen, DK @ Pumpehuset

12 – Berlin, DE @ Hole 44

13 – Cologne, DE @ MTC