A Place to Bury Strangers Share New Single "I Might Have"

With a month to go until A Place to Bury Strangers’ highly anticipated Hologram EP, out July 16 via Dedstrange, the Brooklyn noise rockers present their newest single “I Might Have.”

“I Might Have” cranks the distortion up to 11, enveloping their goth punk roots in a blanket of fuzz and static. Aided by the newest members John and Sandra Fedowitz on bass and drums respectively, vocalist Oliver Ackermann’s deadpan vocals deliver the band’s nihilistic sermon in an exhilarating display. The accompanying video finds the band driving around Brooklyn for some harmless fun that devolves into madness.

“‘I Might Have’ is about the insecurities of life and growing up and when you just have to turn around and say ‘F*ck it,’” says Ackermann. “Life sucks so we may as well have a good time.”

Watch the video for “I Might Have” below and preorder Hologram ahead of its July 16 release date here. Further down, revisit the band’s 2008 performance at Bottom of the Hill in San Francisco, CA via the Paste archives.