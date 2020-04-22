A24 Auctioning Props and Costumes For Charity

If you’ve ever wanted a gown like the infamous one from Midsommar, a bejeweled Furby pendant like the one in Uncut Gems or a hoodie like Zendaya’s in Euphoria, boy are you in luck.

Independent studio A24 is auctioning off some of the most memorable items from their more popular titles, and it all goes to a good cause. Proceeds from the sale will go to hospitals, the Queens Community House, the Food Bank and more charities throughout New York City, where the company was founded and is based. Here is the link to the auction page.

Bidding for some items opened Wednesday at noon ET, while windows for bidding on other merchandise open and close at different times depending on the item. So far, items listed include those mentioned in the beginning of this article, as well as a doormat from Hereditary, the light from The Lighthouse and pool goggles from Eighth Grade, among other objects of interest.

While many releases are still delayed due to COVID-19, the next A24 film to hit theaters is supposedly The Green Knight.