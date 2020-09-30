AC/DC Reunite & Tease New Album

Classic rock group AC/DC officially confirmed their reunion after teasing a comeback on social media these past few days. After years of absence, singer Brian Johnson, bassist Cliff Williams and drummer Phil Rudd are back on the band’s lineup.

Along with the band confirming they’re reuniting, they also appear to be teasing a new album together as well. In what appears to be an album cover posted on AC/DC’s official twitter, “Pwr Up” is also included both as the potential title and hashtag clue.

Read Paste’s review of AC/DC’s last record from 2014, Rock Or Bust, here. Below, hear a 1979 AC/DC show via the Paste vault.