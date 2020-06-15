Academy Announces Oscars Postponed Until April 2021

Due to the abundance of cancelations and postponements of many films in the wake of the coronavirus, the Academy has announced that the 93rd Oscars will be delayed by two months. The ceremony, originally set to occur on Feb. 28, 2021, will now be broadcast on April 25, 2021, and will have an extended eligibility period.

“For over a century, movies have played an important role in comforting, inspiring and entertaining us during the darkest of times,” Academy president David Rubin and CEO Dawn Hudson said in a statement,. They certainly have this year. Our hope, in extending the eligibility period and our Awards date, is to provide the flexibility filmmakers need to finish and release their films without being penalized for something beyond anyone’s control. This coming Oscars and the opening of our new museum will mark an historic moment, gathering movie fans around the world to unite through cinema.”

This announcement follows previous changes made by the Academy for particular categories whose eligibility would be especially affected by the coronavirus outbreak (for example, the rule stating that every theatrical entry must complete a run of at least seven consecutive days with three performances per day). Furthermore, the Academy also pushed back the opening date for its long-awaited Museum of Motion Pictures. Previously set to open in late 2020, the museum will now open to the public on April 30, 2021.