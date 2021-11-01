Adele Shares 30 Tracklist

Adele has been treating us after finally making a stir following her long hiatus. After popping back up to announce her newest album 30 (Nov. 15, Columbia Records) and her first single off the album, “Easy on Me,” the British powerhouse has finally unveiled the tracklist for her long-awaited follow up to 2015’s 25.
The album comes after a series of changes in Adele’s life, most notably her divorce from
Below, revisit “Easy on Me” and keep scrolling for complete artwork and tracklist information for 30. You can preorder the album ahead of its Nov. 15 release here.
01. Strangers by Nature
02. Easy on Me
03. My Little Love
04. Cry Your Heart Out
05. Oh My God
06. Can I Get It
07. I Drink Wine
08. All Night Parking (with Erroll Garner)
09. Woman Like Me
10. Hold On
11. To Be Loved
12. Love Is a Game
13. Wild Wild West
14. Can’t Be Together
15. Easy on Me” (with Chris Stapleton)