Adele Shares 30 Tracklist

Adele has been treating us after finally making a stir following her long hiatus. After popping back up to announce her newest album 30 (Nov. 15, Columbia Records) and her first single off the album, “Easy on Me,” the British powerhouse has finally unveiled the tracklist for her long-awaited follow up to 2015’s 25.

The album comes after a series of changes in Adele’s life, most notably her divorce from

Below, revisit “Easy on Me” and keep scrolling for complete artwork and tracklist information for 30. You can preorder the album ahead of its Nov. 15 release here.



01. Strangers by Nature

02. Easy on Me

03. My Little Love

04. Cry Your Heart Out

05. Oh My God

06. Can I Get It

07. I Drink Wine

08. All Night Parking (with Erroll Garner)

09. Woman Like Me

10. Hold On

11. To Be Loved

12. Love Is a Game



13. Wild Wild West

14. Can’t Be Together

15. Easy on Me” (with Chris Stapleton)