Adrianne Lenker Announces US Tour

Big Thief’s Adrianne Lenker announced Thursday that she would be embarking on a month-long tour in November of this year. The in-person tour dates come after a handful of remote performances, including a late-night cameo on Stephen Colbert.
The tour follows Lenker’s solo releases songs and instrumentals; the former claimed a spot on Paste’s best albums of 2020. The two works were crafted while Lenker quarantined in western Massachusetts following the cancellation of Big Thief’s tour last March.
You can find Lenker’s tour dates, and revisit a track from her 2014 Daytrotter Session with Buck Meek, below. Tickets for the tour will go on sale this Friday at 12 p.m. EST.
Adrianne Lenker Tour Dates:
November
05 – Burlington, VT @ First Unitarian Church
06 – Woodstock, NY @ Colony
10 – Cambridge , MA @ The Sinclair
12 – Arden, DE @ Gild Hall
13 – Washington, DC @ Lincoln Theatre
14 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr Smalls
15 – Columbus, OH @ Athenaeum
17 – Bloomington, IN @ Buskirk- Chumley Theater
18 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall
19 – Madison, WI @ High Noon Saloon
21 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Cedar Cultural Center (2 shows)