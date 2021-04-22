Adrianne Lenker Announces US Tour

Big Thief’s Adrianne Lenker announced Thursday that she would be embarking on a month-long tour in November of this year. The in-person tour dates come after a handful of remote performances, including a late-night cameo on Stephen Colbert.

The tour follows Lenker’s solo releases songs and instrumentals; the former claimed a spot on Paste’s best albums of 2020. The two works were crafted while Lenker quarantined in western Massachusetts following the cancellation of Big Thief’s tour last March.

You can find Lenker’s tour dates, and revisit a track from her 2014 Daytrotter Session with Buck Meek, below. Tickets for the tour will go on sale this Friday at 12 p.m. EST.

Adrianne Lenker Tour Dates:

November

05 – Burlington, VT @ First Unitarian Church

06 – Woodstock, NY @ Colony

10 – Cambridge , MA @ The Sinclair

12 – Arden, DE @ Gild Hall

13 – Washington, DC @ Lincoln Theatre

14 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr Smalls

15 – Columbus, OH @ Athenaeum

17 – Bloomington, IN @ Buskirk- Chumley Theater

18 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall

19 – Madison, WI @ High Noon Saloon

21 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Cedar Cultural Center (2 shows)