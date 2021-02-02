Adrianne Lenker Releases Self-Directed "forwards beckon rebound" Video

Big Thief’s Adrianne Lenker released a new music video for “forwards beckon rebound” on Wednesday. The song comes from the Big Thief singer’s latest solo album songs, which was featured among Paste’s best albums of 2020.

The release follows Lenker’s solo late-night debut on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert last week. “forwards beckon rebound” shows the singer outside with a soft sunset similar to the aesthetic of her Colbert performance. Lenker appears to turn up her song in a blue SUV before dancing at Wild Heart Ranch in Joshua Tree National Park.

Watch Lenker’s self-directed video for “forwards beckon rebound” below, and revisit Big Thief’s 2016 Daytrotter session further down. You can listen to songs here.