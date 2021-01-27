Watch Adrianne Lenker's "anything" Performance on Colbert

Big Thief’s Adrianne Lenker delivered a moving performance of her song “anything” on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Tuesday night. The track is off her solo album songs, and both were featured among Paste’s best songs and albums of 2020, respectively.

Lenker’s performance came remotely, recorded during sunset with a backdrop of snowy mountains. Perhaps this location is the same one-room cabin in western Massachusetts that Lenker cited as the inspiration for her latest album in the singer’s pinned tweet. The project came as a result of Lenker being forced to come home after the Big Thief tour was canceled due to Covid-19.

today i am releasing a body of music that is very dear to me. listen to ‘songs’ and ‘instrumentals’ at https://t.co/51FXOihCOopic.twitter.com/2wcWxn2gKB — Adrianne Lenker (@AdrianneLenker) October 23, 2020

Check out the full performance of “anything” below and revisit Big Thief’s 2016 Daytrotter session further down.