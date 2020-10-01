Adrianne Lenker Shares New Single "dragon eyes"

Big Thief’s Adrianne Lenker recently announced two new albums, songs and instrumentals, which will arrive on Oct. 23 via 4AD. Following songs’s lead single “anything,” Lenker has shared a soothing new single, “dragon eyes.”

After Big Thief’s March tour was cut short due to the coronavirus pandemic, Lenker ventured to a cabin in the mountains of western Massachusetts to work on the albums. “I grew really connected to the space itself,” Lenker explains. “The one room cabin felt like the inside of an acoustic guitar — it was such a joy to hear the notes reverberate in the space.”

songs and instrumentals will also be available on double LP, CD and cassette.

songs and instrumentals