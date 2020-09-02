Big Thief's Adrianne Lenker Announces Two Albums, Shares New Single

Big Thief’s Adrianne Lenker has announced two new albums, songs and instrumentals, both arriving on Oct. 23 via 4AD. Lenker has also shared the lead single off songs titled “anything.”
“These songs have helped me heal,” Lenker says. “I hope that at least in some small way this music can be a friend to you.” Both albums were written and recorded in April after Big Thief’s March tour was cut short due to coronavirus.
Listen to “anything” below, and preorder songs and instrumentals here. Keep scrolling for the album art (watercolor paintings by Lenker’s grandmother) and tracklists. Stream Adrianne Lenker and Buck Meek’s 2014 Daytrotter session here.
01. two reverse
02. ingydar
03. anything
04. forwards beckon rebound
05. heavy focus
06. half return
07. come
08. zombie girl
09. not a lot, just forever
10. dragon eyes
11. my angel
01. music for indigo
02. mostly chimes