Big Thief's Adrianne Lenker Announces Two Albums, Shares New Single

Big Thief’s Adrianne Lenker has announced two new albums, songs and instrumentals, both arriving on Oct. 23 via 4AD. Lenker has also shared the lead single off songs titled “anything.”

“These songs have helped me heal,” Lenker says. “I hope that at least in some small way this music can be a friend to you.” Both albums were written and recorded in April after Big Thief’s March tour was cut short due to coronavirus.

Listen to “anything” below, and preorder songs and instrumentals here. Keep scrolling for the album art (watercolor paintings by Lenker’s grandmother) and tracklists. Stream Adrianne Lenker and Buck Meek’s 2014 Daytrotter session here.



01. two reverse

02. ingydar

03. anything

04. forwards beckon rebound

05. heavy focus

06. half return

07. come

08. zombie girl

09. not a lot, just forever

10. dragon eyes

11. my angel



01. music for indigo

02. mostly chimes