Watch Adrianne Lenker of Big Thief Cover John Prine’s “Summer’s End”

This past Sunday, it was revealed that the revered singer-songwriter John Prine was being treated for COVID-19 and in critical condition. Monday, John’s wife Fiona tweeted that she herself had recovered from the virus, and that John’s condition was stable. She also encouraged Prine’s fans to “sing his songs.”
Big Thief’s Adrianne Lenker took that suggestion to heart. She posted a video of herself covering John Prine’s song “Summer’s End” from his most recent album, 2018’s The Tree of Forgiveness. The album was Prine’s first in 13 years.
In the caption of the Instagram post, Lenker wrote: “I’m beyond grateful for the gift of his songs, sending love to his whole family.”
Watch Lenker’s cover of “Summer’s End” below, and further down, revisit Big Thief’s 2016 Daytrotter session and a 1978 Prine performance from the Paste archives.
from @john_prine’s latest record ‘tree of forgiveness’. I’m beyond grateful for the gift of his songs, sending love to his whole family.
A post shared by adrianne lenker; (@adriannelenker) on