Watch Adrianne Lenker of Big Thief Cover John Prine’s “Summer’s End”

This past Sunday, it was revealed that the revered singer-songwriter John Prine was being treated for COVID-19 and in critical condition. Monday, John’s wife Fiona tweeted that she herself had recovered from the virus, and that John’s condition was stable. She also encouraged Prine’s fans to “sing his songs.”

I have recovered from Covid-19. We are humbled by the outpouring of love for me and John and our precious family. He is stabile. Please continue to send your amazing Love and prayers. Sing his songs. Stay home and wash hands. John loves you. I love you — Fiona Whelan Prine (@FionaPrine) March 30, 2020

Big Thief’s Adrianne Lenker took that suggestion to heart. She posted a video of herself covering John Prine’s song “Summer’s End” from his most recent album, 2018’s The Tree of Forgiveness. The album was Prine’s first in 13 years.

In the caption of the Instagram post, Lenker wrote: “I’m beyond grateful for the gift of his songs, sending love to his whole family.”

Watch Lenker’s cover of “Summer’s End” below, and further down, revisit Big Thief’s 2016 Daytrotter session and a 1978 Prine performance from the Paste archives.