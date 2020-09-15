Listen to an Exclusive Song from Adventure Time: Distant Lands—BMO's Mixtape

The next episode of Adventure Time: Distant Lands, “Obsidian,” is coming soon to HBO Max, and what better way to get everybody pumped for it than with a brand new album? Adventure Time: Distant Lands—BMO’s Mixtape is out this Friday, Sept. 18 (pre-save it on your streaming app of choice here), and here’s an exclusive listen to one of its tracks.

The Gilligan Moss mix of “Eternity With You” features Michaela Dietz, and is a decidedly chill yet tuneful ode to hanging out… forever. It definitely sounds like the kind of music a friendly computer / MP3 player / Game Boy robot would listen to when they wanted to unwind. I’m not necessarily up on the latest advancements in dance music but I’m hearing some Hot Chip in this one, and then there’s a little section around two minutes and 10 seconds where a guitar or bass guitar takes over for like two bars and it sounds like an indie pop band paying tribute to New Order. I might not have the best words to describe this song but I can say that I sincerely dig it, and have listened to it on a loop for a solid half-hour or so right now. It’s good, friends.

Listen to “Eternity With You” below, and keep an ear out for the full BMO’s Mixtape this Friday. And then, at some point after that, you’ll be ready to return to Adventure Time: Distant Lands whenever “Obsidian” drops on HBO Max.