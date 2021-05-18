Aesop Rock Shares Animated Video for “Jumping Coffin”

New York-based wordsmith Aesop Rock is best known for his hypnotic rhyme schemes that defy all conventions of grammar and expectations, and his visuals are no different. In a new animated visual with his usual collaborator Rob Shaw, Rock’s “Jumping Coffin,” off his 2020 album Spirit World Field Guide, is set to footage of a skeleton rapping and shredding in a skate park.

The video is part of a larger rollout of animated videos by the two for Spirit World Field Guide, most notably the kitschy claymation world of “Long Legged Larry,” featuring the song’s titular frog saving princesses and joining the circus. The video recently hit over a million views after its release in March, adding to the rich visual world of the album.

Watch the video for “Jumping Coffin” below and revisit Aesop Rock’s 2008 Daytrotter session performance of “Citronella” further down.