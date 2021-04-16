Alanis Morissette Yearns for Live Music on New Single "I Miss The Band"

Alanis Morissette misses live music just as much as the rest of us. The legendary singer’s tour for the 20th anniversary of Jagged Little Pill was postponed last year, which would have also included songs from her 2020 release Such Pretty Forks In The Road. Friday, Morissette released a new single and music video dedicated to her yearning to play live titled “I Miss The Band.”

Morissette’s new song has her signature vocal stylings front and center against a simple piano. Most notable are her sweet, mournful lyrics that act as a love letter to her musical cohorts, with the refrain, “There’s not a day that goes by where I don’t hear / our music in my head / Where I don’t miss / the adventure in your company.” The song’s video is a collage of stop motion, old tour videos and photographs of the band together. The music video is marked as a fundraiser on YouTube for Backline Care, a nonprofit organization perfect for the topic of Morissette’s latest release.

A statement by Morissette on the video’s page describes Backline Care’s mission:

Life in this industry can be incredibly isolating and difficult; Backline provides a safe, private, and immediate place to go for help. Available for free to artists, managers, agents, crew, producers, labels, and their families, Backline programs offer case management, support groups, and wellness programs to meet the needs of this unique community.

Watch the music video for Morissette’s “I Miss The Band” (dir. Victor Indrizzo) below, and revisit her Woodstock 99 performance via the Paste archival footage further down.