Alanis Morissette & Jagged Little Pill Cast To Host Biden Fundraiser

Alanis Morissette and the cast of Broadway musical Jagged Little Pill are hosting a fundraiser for presidential hopeful Joe Biden.

On Oct. 13 from 8-9 p.m. ET, the virtual fundraiser will include performances and discussions from special guests. Tickets are $25 here, but offer higher contribution levels, including a $10,000 tier to meet the Jagged cast. All proceeds will benefit the Biden Victory Fund.

Morissette said of the event:

I couldn’t be happier to express my passion for conscionable leadership in America with our Jagged Little Pill Broadway team. Each person within this musical is a force of nature and activism in their own right, and I am thrilled to come together to support true democracy, and political and relational grace, with our whole JLP family.

