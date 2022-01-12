Aldous Harding Announces New Album Warm Chris, Shares First Single "Lawn"

New Zealand singer/songwriter Aldous Harding is back with the follow-up to 2019’s Designer, announcing Warm Chris (March 25, 4AD) and sharing its first single, “Lawn,” with a music video directed by (and starring) Harding and Martin Sagadin.

“Lawn” is every bit an Aldous Harding song, piano-driven yet groovy, charming yet slightly askew. There’s a twee mystery to her songwriting that keeps you both grasping at her meaning and wrapped up in her melodies. In the black-and-white “Lawn” video, Harding and Sagadin (plus juggler Skud Gambosi) pose and perform, appearing at times as reptile/human hybrids. By the video’s end, they’ve given into their lizard brains, if you will.

Harding reunited with producer John Parish (PJ Harvey, Dry Cleaning) to record her fourth album at his Rockfield Studios in Monmouth, U.K. The LP spans 10 tracks, and features contributions from H. Hawkline, Seb Rochford, Gavin Fitzjohn, John and Hopey Parish, and Jason Williamson of Sleaford Mods. Harding’s 2022 tour in support of Warm Chris kicks off in March, spanning the spring (in the U.K. and E.U.) and summer (in North America).

Watch the “Lawn” video below, and see the details of Warm Chris and Harding’s tour dates further down. You can preorder her album here.

Warm Chris Tracklist:

01. Ennui

02. Tick Tock

03. Fever

04. Warm Chris

05. Lawn

06. Passion Babe

07. She’ll Be Coming Round The Mountain

08. Staring At The Henry Moore

09. Bubbles

10. Leathery Whip

Warm Chris Art:

Aldous Harding Tour Dates:

March

03 – Brussels, BE @ Cirque Royal

05 – Utrecht, NL @ Tivoli

06 – Groningen, NL @ Oosterpoort

07 – Berlin, DE @ Admiralspalast

09 – Paris, FR @ Le Trianon

11 – Nantes, FR @ Le Lieu Unique

12 – Lyon, FR @ Epicerie Moderne

14 – Milan, IT @ Santeria Toscana 31

15 – Zurich, CH @ Bogen F

17 – Prague, CZ @ Palac Akropolis

18 – Warsaw, PL @, Niebo

20 – Copenhagen, DK @ Vega

22 – Stockholm, SE @ Berns

23 – Oslo, NO @ Sentrum Scene

25 – Gothenburg, SE @ Pustervik

27 – Hamburg, DE @ Mojo Club

28 – Cologne, DE @ Burgerhaus Stollwerk

30-31 – London, GB @ Barbican

April

01 – Norwich, GB @ The Waterfront

03 – Glasgow, GB @ City Halls

05 – Dublin, IE @ National Concert Hall

07 – Manchester, GB @ Albert Hall

08 – Brighton, GB @ The Dome

10 – Cardiff, GB @ The Tramshed

11-12 – Bristol, GB @ Trinity

June

03 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall

04 – Detroit, MI @ El Club

05 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall

06 – Montreal, QC @ Rialto Theatre

08 – Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclair

09 – New York, NY @ Webster Hall

10 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

11 – Washington, DC @ Miracle Theatre

13 – Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle

14 – Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel

15 – Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West

16 – Birmingham, AL @ Saturn

19 – New Orleans, LA @ Republic

20 – Dallas, TX @ Granada Theater

21 – Austin, TX @ Mohawk

23 – Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom

24 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern

25 – San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore

27 – Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom

28 – Seattle, WA @ Neptune Theatre

29 – Boise, ID @ Idaho Botanical Gardens, Live on the Lawn Series

July

01 – Englewood, CO @ Gothic Theatre

02 – Lawrence, KS @ Granada Theatre