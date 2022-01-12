Aldous Harding Announces New Album Warm Chris, Shares First Single "Lawn"

New Zealand singer/songwriter Aldous Harding is back with the follow-up to 2019’s Designer, announcing Warm Chris (March 25, 4AD) and sharing its first single, “Lawn,” with a music video directed by (and starring) Harding and Martin Sagadin.
“Lawn” is every bit an Aldous Harding song, piano-driven yet groovy, charming yet slightly askew. There’s a twee mystery to her songwriting that keeps you both grasping at her meaning and wrapped up in her melodies. In the black-and-white “Lawn” video, Harding and Sagadin (plus juggler Skud Gambosi) pose and perform, appearing at times as reptile/human hybrids. By the video’s end, they’ve given into their lizard brains, if you will.
Harding reunited with producer John Parish (PJ Harvey, Dry Cleaning) to record her fourth album at his Rockfield Studios in Monmouth, U.K. The LP spans 10 tracks, and features contributions from H. Hawkline, Seb Rochford, Gavin Fitzjohn, John and Hopey Parish, and Jason Williamson of Sleaford Mods. Harding’s 2022 tour in support of Warm Chris kicks off in March, spanning the spring (in the U.K. and E.U.) and summer (in North America).
Watch the “Lawn” video below, and see the details of Warm Chris and Harding’s tour dates further down. You can preorder her album here.
Warm Chris Tracklist:
01. Ennui
02. Tick Tock
03. Fever
04. Warm Chris
05. Lawn
06. Passion Babe
07. She’ll Be Coming Round The Mountain
08. Staring At The Henry Moore
09. Bubbles
10. Leathery Whip
Warm Chris Art:
Aldous Harding Tour Dates:
March
03 – Brussels, BE @ Cirque Royal
05 – Utrecht, NL @ Tivoli
06 – Groningen, NL @ Oosterpoort
07 – Berlin, DE @ Admiralspalast
09 – Paris, FR @ Le Trianon
11 – Nantes, FR @ Le Lieu Unique
12 – Lyon, FR @ Epicerie Moderne
14 – Milan, IT @ Santeria Toscana 31
15 – Zurich, CH @ Bogen F
17 – Prague, CZ @ Palac Akropolis
18 – Warsaw, PL @, Niebo
20 – Copenhagen, DK @ Vega
22 – Stockholm, SE @ Berns
23 – Oslo, NO @ Sentrum Scene
25 – Gothenburg, SE @ Pustervik
27 – Hamburg, DE @ Mojo Club
28 – Cologne, DE @ Burgerhaus Stollwerk
30-31 – London, GB @ Barbican
April
01 – Norwich, GB @ The Waterfront
03 – Glasgow, GB @ City Halls
05 – Dublin, IE @ National Concert Hall
07 – Manchester, GB @ Albert Hall
08 – Brighton, GB @ The Dome
10 – Cardiff, GB @ The Tramshed
11-12 – Bristol, GB @ Trinity
June
03 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall
04 – Detroit, MI @ El Club
05 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall
06 – Montreal, QC @ Rialto Theatre
08 – Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclair
09 – New York, NY @ Webster Hall
10 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
11 – Washington, DC @ Miracle Theatre
13 – Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle
14 – Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel
15 – Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West
16 – Birmingham, AL @ Saturn
19 – New Orleans, LA @ Republic
20 – Dallas, TX @ Granada Theater
21 – Austin, TX @ Mohawk
23 – Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom
24 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern
25 – San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore
27 – Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom
28 – Seattle, WA @ Neptune Theatre
29 – Boise, ID @ Idaho Botanical Gardens, Live on the Lawn Series
July
01 – Englewood, CO @ Gothic Theatre
02 – Lawrence, KS @ Granada Theatre