(Sandy) Alex G is Alex G Again

Around the 2017 release of Rocket, Alex G changed his name to (Sandy) Alex G. According to Pitchfork reporting, his label, Domino Records, said in a 2017 statement regarding the initial change, “Going forward, Alex G will be known as (Sandy) Alex G. We are unable to provide further comment at this time, but would appreciate you using the new titling for all future mentions.”

No further explanation was provided, but it was assumed that the move was to avoid confusion with a Colorado-based singer also going by Alex G, while the added “Sandy” came from the title of Alex G’s first Bandcamp release.

The understandable, albeit clunky, moniker looks to be on its way out though. His name across streaming platforms changed back to Alex G last week. And yesterday, Riot Fest listed the artist as Alex G in its 2021 lineup announcement, with Alex G’s management subsequently confirming that (Sandy) is being dropped from the artist’s name, according to Stereogum reporting.