Watch Alex G's Late-Night TV Debut on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

If you read our list of the best songs of 2022 (so far), you’d have seen Alex G’s gorgeous spiritual “Runner” as one of the entries alongside 49 other gems. Paste isn’t alone in our love for the song, and the Pennsylvania-based crooner made his late night TV debut on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to share its magic with the world.

“Runner,” alongside “Blessing,” are the first two singles on Alex G’s forthcoming album God Save The Animals (Sept. 23, Domino). The album’s announcement arrived shortly after he scored the coming-of-age horror flick We’re All Going to the World’s Fair.

Below, watch Alex G perform “Runner” and preorder God Save The Animals here.