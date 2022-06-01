Algernon Cadwallader Reunite for First Tour in a Decade

You’ve heard of Sunny Day Real Estate going on tour, and the cool kids are hip to Mclusky return to North America. We even have My Chemical Romance finally hitting the road. Now, Algernon Cadwallader is adding themselves into the reunion mix with their first tour in a decade. Emo kids are winning.

The Pennsylvanian emo/math rock savants are reuniting with their original lineup for 20 dates this fall. The tour kicks off in Pittsburgh this October and will hit major Midwestern cities including Detroit and Chicago, travel down South with an Atlanta stop, and then resume in November for a West Coast run. The tour will end with four stops in California.

It’s been a decade since Algernon Cadwallader disbanded. In a 2012 blog post, they posted a short, sweet farewell. “Hello friends,” the post starts. “The internet is abuzz with rumors we are told. Thank you for your concern. Algernon Cadwallader has officially been laid to rest.” The band eventually put their catalog on streaming in 2018. While the members have been mostly quiet, guitarist Joe Reinhart joined Hop Along and vocalist/bassist Peter Helmis has made music under the alias Peter the Piano Eater.

Tickets for the reunion tour go on sale Friday, June 3 at 10 a.m. local time here.

Below, listen to “Spit Fountain” and keep scrolling for complete tour dates.

Algernon Cadwallader Tour Dates

14 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Spirit Hall15 – Columbus, OH @ Ace of Cups16 – Chicago, IL @ Metro17 – Detroit, MI @ El Club18 – Toronto, ON @ Lee’s19 – Cleveland, OH @ Mahall’s20 – Brooklyn, NY @ Monarch22 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer23 – Boston, MA @ Royale25 – Baltimore, MD @ Otto Bar27 – Richmond, VA @ The Broadberry28 – Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle (Back Room)29 – Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade (Purgatory)

November

10 – Seattle, WA @ Neumos

11 – Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios

12 – Portland, OR @ Polaris

14 – Sacramento, CA @ Harlow’s

15 – San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall

18 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Regent

20 – Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory