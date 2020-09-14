Alicia Keys Announces New Release Date For Alicia Album

Alicia Keys’ highly anticipated album Alicia is finally arriving this Friday, Sept. 18. Initially, the album was going to drop in March, followed by a tour scheduled to start in June. However, those plans were derailed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Although the tour dates are still on hold, the album’s release date is now only days away.

Alicia will include previously released singles, “Time Machine,” “Underdog,” “Show Me Love” featuring Miguel, “So Done” featuring Khalid, “Love Looks Better,” “Perfect Way to Die” and “Good Job.” The full tracklist is yet to be revealed.

Watch Keys’ original announcement via Twitter below.