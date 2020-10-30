Alicia Keys and Brandi Carlile Join Forces On New Track "A Beautiful Noise"

Alicia Keys and Brandi Carlile have joined forces on a new piano-driven track “A Beautiful Noise,” released via RCA Records. The song was written by a team of female musicians, namely, Keys and Carlile, as well as Ruby Amanfu, Brandy Clark, Hillary Lindsey, Lori McKenna, Linda Perry and Hailey Whitters.

Keys says of “A Beautiful Noise”:

This song has that special energy that we really need to feel right now. Everyone has the power to make a beautiful noise and to lift others up with their voice. And now more than ever, we need to let those voices be heard by voting. I’m so grateful to have joined my sister Brandi Carlile, a beautiful spirit, inspiring artist and incredible person, for this moment.

Carlile added:

The evolution of “A Beautiful Noise” represents a group of incredible women from all different walks of life coming together with a universal message of hope and empowerment. It is an important reminder that we all have a voice and that our voices count. It was an absolute dream and honor to join the incomparable Alicia Keys to deliver this beautiful message through song. Alicia lives this song. This is how she walks through the world. I am forever inspired. Please vote.

Keys and Carlile premiered the new single last night on “Every Vote Counts: A Celebration of Democracy,” a CBS special. Produced by Live Nation and Global Citizen, the event encouraged Americans to vote in the final days before the election.

Watch Keys and Carlile perform “A Beautiful Noise” below. Keep scrolling to hear Brandi Carlile perform “Dreams” and “That Year” from her 2010 Paste studio session.