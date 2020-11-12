Amanda Shires Shares Video for "The Problem" Featuring Jason Isbell

Amanda Shires has shared a video for her latest single, “The Problem,” featuring Jason Isbell.

The track was released on Sept. 28 to coincide with International Safe Abortion Day, with all proceeds benefitting the Yellowhammer Fund, an Alabama-based abortion fund and reproductive justice organization.

A couple of weeks ago, Shires posted a photo sporting a jacket that says, “MY BODY, MY CHOICE”:

“I hope fans know that I’m on their side and Jason is too,” Shires told CMT. “I hope that the video reminds folks that some conversations are really hard to have and that supporting the people you care about is important … and being vulnerable doesn’t make you weak.”

Watch the video for “The Problem” below, and revisit Shires’ 2018 Paste session and a clip from Isbell’s 2013 Daytrotter session further down.