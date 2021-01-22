Amanda Shires Shares Empowering Pro-Choice Ballad "Our Problem," Feat. Cyndi Lauper, Sheryl Crow, Peaches, More

In September 2020, on International Safe Abortion Day, Amanda Shires shared a poignant duet with her husband Jason Isbell, “The Problem,” with proceeds benefitting Alabama’s Yellowhammer Fund. A music video for “The Problem” premiered in November, as well.

And on Friday—the 48th anniversary of landmark abortion rights case Roe v. Wade—the track was reimagined entirely as “Our Problem,” featuring a cavalcade of prominent women artists. Cyndi Lauper, Angie Stone, K.Flay, Lilly Hiatt, Linda Perry, Morgane Stapleton, Nona Hendryx, Peaches and Valerie June are all featured on the empowering ballad, with Crow on bass, Isbell on guitar, Peter Levin on keys and Chris Powell on drums.

“I’m very grateful to have so many of my sisters joining me for ‘Our Problem.’ The issue of women’s rights and reproductive health affects us all,” says Shires in a statement. “‘Our Problem’ represents women of all generations, musical genres and communities. Music has the power to bridge gaps and bring people together and I hope that ‘Our Problem’ reminds you that we are all in this world together, and that we can be there for one another no matter what. You are never alone and I’M ON YOUR SIDE.”

Tonight (Jan. 22), Shires and Isbell will perform a previously unreleased version of “The Problem” on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Listen to “Our Problem” below, and revisit Shires’ and Isbell’s Paste Studio on the Road: Nashville session further down.