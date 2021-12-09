American Football Shares New Single and Cover

Midwestern emo pioneers American Football have been going strong for over two decades. Following the release of their third self-titled album in 2019 and the departure of founding member and drummer/trumpeter Steve Lamos, today (Dec. 9) the band shares the new single “Rare Symmetry” as well as a cover of Mazzy Star’s “Fade Into You.”

The two singles represent the final recordings with Lamos prior to his departure. “Rare Symmetry” is a hopeful, vibrant track with glockenspiel sprinkled in by Cory Bracken. The band also turned the beloved Mazzy Star hit “Fade Into You” into a hypnotic seven minute-long experience, featuring guest vocals by Miya Folick. Both singles will appear on a 10” vinyl release from Polyvinyl Record Co., out June 10.

Below, stream “Rare Symmetry” and “Fade Into You.” You can preorder the vinyl as well as stream on your preferred platform here.