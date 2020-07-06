Aminé Announces New Album

Rapper Aminé has finally announced his long-anticipated “sophomore-ish” album, Limbo, out Aug. 7. The album, set for release via Republic Records, follows the release of singles “Riri” and “Shimmy,” as well as his most recent single featuring Young Thug, “Compensating,” released alongside his album news earlier today. Aminé also recently appeared on “My High,” a three-way collaboration with Disclosure and British rapper slowthai.

Best known for his 2017 smash hit “Caroline,” Aminé has released two full-length studio projects prior to Limbo. While his 2017 breakout album Good For You established Aminé as a musical and cultural force, trademarking his playful lyricism and infectious positivity, his surprise 2018 EP/Mixtape, ONEPOINTFIVE, showed off his versatility as an artist expanded his sound into the mainstream.

Listen to “Compensating (feat. Young Thug)” below.