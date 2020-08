Today, Aminé released a new jam, “Hello” featuring Empire of The Sun’s Luke Steele. In the catchy, pop chorus, Steele sings: “He-le-le-le-lo, he-le-le-le-lo.”

He is already releasing more music? Yes! On Aug. 7, Aminé released his sophomore LP Limbo, which features artists including Young Thug, slowthai, Vince Staples, Summer Walker and more.

Listen to “Hello” below. Revisit our review of Limbo right here.