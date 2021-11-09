Amyl and the Sniffers Announce 2022 North American Tour Dates

Australia’s own Amyl and the Sniffers are hitting the road once more in support of their newest album Comfort to Me, which was named one of Paste’s favorite albums of September. After dealing with a long lockdown that disrupted the band’s constant touring schedule, the punk heroes return to the road for a 2022 tour.
The tour finds the band across North America with a one-off date in Brooklyn this December before picking up in Texas in April. The band will spend a month across the country, closing out their run in Baltimore, Maryland. Tickets for the tour go on sale this Friday, Nov. 12.
Below, revisit the video for “Guided by Angels” and keep scrolling for a complete list of tour dates. You can purchase tickets here.
Amyl and the Sniffers Tour Dates:
December
06 – Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg
April 2022
26 – Austin, TX @ Hotel Vegas
27 – Austin, TX @ Hotel Vegas
May 2022
06 – San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall
07 – San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall
09 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Ballroom
10 – Vancouver BC @ Rickshaw
11 – Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile
13 – Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line
14 – Chicago, IL @ Logan Square Auditorium
16 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall
17 – Montreal, QC @ La Tulipe
19 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
21 – Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts
22 – Baltimore, MD @ Ram’s Head Live