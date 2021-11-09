Amyl and the Sniffers Announce 2022 North American Tour Dates

Australia’s own Amyl and the Sniffers are hitting the road once more in support of their newest album Comfort to Me, which was named one of Paste’s favorite albums of September. After dealing with a long lockdown that disrupted the band’s constant touring schedule, the punk heroes return to the road for a 2022 tour.

The tour finds the band across North America with a one-off date in Brooklyn this December before picking up in Texas in April. The band will spend a month across the country, closing out their run in Baltimore, Maryland. Tickets for the tour go on sale this Friday, Nov. 12.

Below, revisit the video for “Guided by Angels” and keep scrolling for a complete list of tour dates. You can purchase tickets here.

Amyl and the Sniffers Tour Dates:

December

06 – Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg

April 2022

26 – Austin, TX @ Hotel Vegas

27 – Austin, TX @ Hotel Vegas

May 2022

06 – San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall

07 – San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall

09 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Ballroom

10 – Vancouver BC @ Rickshaw

11 – Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile

13 – Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line

14 – Chicago, IL @ Logan Square Auditorium

16 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall

17 – Montreal, QC @ La Tulipe

19 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

21 – Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts

22 – Baltimore, MD @ Ram’s Head Live