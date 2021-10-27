Anaïs Mitchell Announces First New Solo Album in Over a Decade

Vermont-based, Tony- and Grammy-winning singer/songwriter Anaïs Mitchell will be releasing her first new solo album in over a decade. Mitchell has shared the first single off the self-titled album, “Bright Star.” Anaïs Mitchell will be released Jan. 28, 2022, via BMG.

Having written for Hadestown, Bonny Light Horseman and Big Red Machine, Mitchell clearly has a remarkable knack for songwriting. With her wispy voice, the lyrics of “Bright Star” float above the track with undeniable resonance.

In a statement, Mitchell recalls her inspiration for the album:

During the first pandemic summer I was staying on the family farm where I grew up, in a little house that belonged to my grandparents when they were alive. I could see the stars for the first time in a long time. I wasn’t traveling anywhere, or even doing much of anything, for the first time in a long time. “Bright Star” is about looking back on years of restless pursuit and making peace with the source of that longing: the Muse, the Great Unknown, the One That Got Away—those things that motivate us that we never can touch.

The self-titled album is produced by Josh Kaufman, and includes other musical contributions from Michael Lewis, JT Bates, Thomas Bartlett and Aaron Dessner, along with string and flute arrangements by Nico Muhly.

Mitchell’s U.S. tour kicks off in January, with Europe and U.K. dates beginning in August 2022. She will be joined by players from the record and her own Bonny Light Horseman bandmates, who will have an independent set, as well.

Watch the video for “Bright Star” below, and find Mitchell’s 2013 Daytrotter session and upcoming tour dates further down, along with her forthcoming album’s tracklist and cover art. You can preorder the album here.

Anaïs Mitchell Album Art:

Anaïs Mitchell Tracklist:

01. Brooklyn Bridge

02. Bright Star

03. Revenant

04. On Your Way (Felix Song)

05. Real World

06. Backroads

07. Little Big Girl

08. Now You Know

09. The Words

10. Watershed

Anaïs Mitchell 2022 Tour Dates:

January

26 – Solana Beach, CA @ Belly Up Tavern

27 – Los Angeles, CA @ Ace Hotel

28 – Berkeley, CA @ The UC Theatre

29 – Santa Barbara, CA @ Lobero Theatre

30 – Stanford, CA @ Bing Concert Hall

February

01 – Boulder, CO @ Boulder Theater

02 – Beaver Creek, CO @ Vilar Performing Arts Center (VPAC)

04 – Iowa City, IA @ Englert Theatre

05 – Eau Claire, WI @ Pablo Center at the Confluence

08 – Cincinnati, OH @ Longworth-Anderson Series at Memorial Hall

10 – Springfield, OH @ Kuss Auditorium

11 – North Bethesda, MD @ The Music Center at Strathmore

12 – Princeton, NJ @ McCarter Theatre Center

14 – New York, NY @ Webster Hall

15 – Hanover, NH @ Hopkins Center for the Arts

16 – Tarrytown, NY @ Tarrytown Music Hall

17 – Portland, ME @ Merrill Auditorium

18 – Boston, MA @ Berklee Performance Center

19 – Burlington, VT @ Flynn Center for the Performing Arts

20 – Kingston, NY @ Old Dutch Church

23 – Roanoke, VA @ Jefferson Center

24 – Charlotte, NC @ Knight Theater

26 – Athens, GA @ Hugh Hodgson School of Music

27 – Auburn, AL @ Jay and Susie Gogue Performing Arts Center at Auburn University

28 – Greenville, SC @ The Peace Center

April

28 – Evanston, IL @ Space

May

01 – Minneapolis, MN @ Turf Club

04 – Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile

05 – Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall

August

29 – Cork, IE @ St Luke’s

30 – Dublin, IE @ Pepper Canister Church

31 – Liverpool, UK @ Philharmonic Music Hall

September

01- Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club

November

03 – Berlin, DE @ Lido

04 – Hamburg, DE @ Mojo

08 – Paris, FR @ Les Etoiles

09 – Brussels, BE @ Botanique

11 – Manchester, UK @ YES

12 – Glasgow, UK @ St. Luke’s

13 – Newcastle, UK @ Newcastle University Student Union

14 – Bristol, UK @ Fleece

15 – London, UK @ KOKO