Listen to Andy Shauf's New Single, "Spanish on the Beach"

Toronto-based singer/songwriter Andy Shauf has shared his first new material of 2021, “Spanish on the Beach,” out now on ANTI-. The song is the first we’ve heard from Shauf since his November 2020 standalone “You Slipped Away,” which was a demo he recorded during the sessions for his latest album, last year’s The Neon Skyline.

“Spanish on the Beach” is reminiscent of that record, and not only because it includes Judy, a character prominently featured on The Neon Skyline (of “Where Are You Judy” renown). Over tender acoustic fingerpicking, Josh Daignault’s hythmic bass bumps and Daniel Pencer’s restrained woodwinds, Shauf spins a tale of a couple’s vacation at an all-inclusive resort (The White Lotus, anyone?), escapism shot through with a bittersweet evanescence—”I wished it could be permanent,” goes Shauf’s rueful refrain.

“It’s the same theme as the story ended up being at the Skyline but the narrator’s life is a little bit booze-fueled,” says Shauf of his new song in a statement. “And this vacation is kind of like the first stop on the way to destruction.”

Shauf’s U.S. tour kicks off next week with a two-night stand at Brooklyn’s Warsaw on Sept. 9-10 and a set at Chicago’s Pitchfork Music Festival Sept. 12, moving from the East to West Coast throughout the month. After that, he’ll play Austin’s Levitation Festival (Oct. 30) and Perris, California’s Desert Daze Festival (Nov. 13) to close out 2021, with North American, European and U.K. dates (in that order) to follow in spring 2022.

Hear “Spanish on the Beach” and revisit Shauf’s 2020 Paste session below, and keep on scrolling for his 2021/22 tour dates.

Andy Shauf Tour Dates:

September

09 – Brooklyn, NY @ Warsaw

10 – Brooklyn, NY @ Warsaw

12 – Chicago, IL @ Pitchfork Music Festival

14 – Madison, WI @ Majestic Theatre *

15 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Calvin College *

16 – Indianapolis, IN @ Hi-Fi

17 – Cleveland, OH @ The Grog Shop *

18 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Sound Series: Block Party

21 – Fort Collins, CO @ Washington’s Foco

22 – Boulder,CO @ Fox Theatre

23 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Urban Lounge

24 – Boise, ID @ Treefort Music Fest

25 – Eugene, OR @ Sessions Music Hall

26 – Tacoma, WA @ McMenamins Elks Temple

28 – Santa Cruz, CA @ Moe’s Alley

29 – Santa Barbara, CA @ Soho Restaurant & Music Club

30 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Forever Cemetery

October

01 – Sonoma, CA @ Sebastiani Theatre

30 – Austin, TX @ Levitation Festival

November

13 – Perris, CA @ Desert Daze Festival

February 2022

03 – Ottawa, ON @ Bronson Centre

04 – Montreal, QC @ Corona Theatre

05 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall

06 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall

17 – Sheffield, MA @ Race Brook Lodge

18 – Woodstock, NY @ Colony Cafe

20 – Charlottesville, VA @ The Southern Music Hall

22 – Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle

23 – Asheville, NC @ The Grey Eagle

24 – Birmingham, AL @ Saturn

25 – Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West

March 2022

20 – Bruxelles, BE @ Le Botanique

30 – Washington, DC @ Black Cat

31 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

April 2022

03 – Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club

18 – Düdingen, CH @ Bad Bonn

20 – Mérignac, FR @ Le Krakatoa

21 – Paris, FR @ Trianon

22 – Rouen, FR @ Le 106

23 – Esch-Sur-Alzette, LU @ Kulturfabrik

24 – Utrecht, NL @ Tivoli Vredenburg

25 – Rotterdam, NL @ Rotown

26 – Nijmegen, NL @ Doornroosje

28 – Copenhagen, DK @ Loppen

29 – Oslo, NO @ Ingensteds

30 – Stockholm, SE @ Nalen Klubb

May 2022

02 – Hamburg, DE @ Knust

03 – Berlin, DE @ Silent Green

05 – Bruxelles, BE @ Les Nuits Botanique Festival

06 – Cologne, DE @ Luxor

07 – Genk, BE @ Little Waves Festival

09 – Birmingham, UK @ The Castle & Falcon

10 – Edinburgh, UK @ Summerhall

11 – Glasgow, UK @ Drygate

12 – Manchester, UK @ Gorilla

13 – Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club

14 – Bristol, UK @ Fiddlers

15 – Brighton, UK @ Chalk

16 – London, UK @ Shepherd’s Bush Empire

18 – Belfast, UK @ Em in pire

19 – Dublin, IE @ Button Factory