Listen to Andy Shauf's New Single, "Spanish on the Beach"

Toronto-based singer/songwriter Andy Shauf has shared his first new material of 2021, “Spanish on the Beach,” out now on ANTI-. The song is the first we’ve heard from Shauf since his November 2020 standalone “You Slipped Away,” which was a demo he recorded during the sessions for his latest album, last year’s The Neon Skyline.
“Spanish on the Beach” is reminiscent of that record, and not only because it includes Judy, a character prominently featured on The Neon Skyline (of “Where Are You Judy” renown). Over tender acoustic fingerpicking, Josh Daignault’s hythmic bass bumps and Daniel Pencer’s restrained woodwinds, Shauf spins a tale of a couple’s vacation at an all-inclusive resort (The White Lotus, anyone?), escapism shot through with a bittersweet evanescence—”I wished it could be permanent,” goes Shauf’s rueful refrain.
“It’s the same theme as the story ended up being at the Skyline but the narrator’s life is a little bit booze-fueled,” says Shauf of his new song in a statement. “And this vacation is kind of like the first stop on the way to destruction.”
Shauf’s U.S. tour kicks off next week with a two-night stand at Brooklyn’s Warsaw on Sept. 9-10 and a set at Chicago’s Pitchfork Music Festival Sept. 12, moving from the East to West Coast throughout the month. After that, he’ll play Austin’s Levitation Festival (Oct. 30) and Perris, California’s Desert Daze Festival (Nov. 13) to close out 2021, with North American, European and U.K. dates (in that order) to follow in spring 2022.
Hear “Spanish on the Beach” and revisit Shauf’s 2020 Paste session below, and keep on scrolling for his 2021/22 tour dates.
Andy Shauf Tour Dates:
September
09 – Brooklyn, NY @ Warsaw
10 – Brooklyn, NY @ Warsaw
12 – Chicago, IL @ Pitchfork Music Festival
14 – Madison, WI @ Majestic Theatre *
15 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Calvin College *
16 – Indianapolis, IN @ Hi-Fi
17 – Cleveland, OH @ The Grog Shop *
18 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Sound Series: Block Party
21 – Fort Collins, CO @ Washington’s Foco
22 – Boulder,CO @ Fox Theatre
23 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Urban Lounge
24 – Boise, ID @ Treefort Music Fest
25 – Eugene, OR @ Sessions Music Hall
26 – Tacoma, WA @ McMenamins Elks Temple
28 – Santa Cruz, CA @ Moe’s Alley
29 – Santa Barbara, CA @ Soho Restaurant & Music Club
30 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Forever Cemetery
October
01 – Sonoma, CA @ Sebastiani Theatre
30 – Austin, TX @ Levitation Festival
November
13 – Perris, CA @ Desert Daze Festival
February 2022
03 – Ottawa, ON @ Bronson Centre
04 – Montreal, QC @ Corona Theatre
05 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall
06 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall
17 – Sheffield, MA @ Race Brook Lodge
18 – Woodstock, NY @ Colony Cafe
20 – Charlottesville, VA @ The Southern Music Hall
22 – Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle
23 – Asheville, NC @ The Grey Eagle
24 – Birmingham, AL @ Saturn
25 – Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West
March 2022
20 – Bruxelles, BE @ Le Botanique
30 – Washington, DC @ Black Cat
31 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
April 2022
03 – Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club
18 – Düdingen, CH @ Bad Bonn
20 – Mérignac, FR @ Le Krakatoa
21 – Paris, FR @ Trianon
22 – Rouen, FR @ Le 106
23 – Esch-Sur-Alzette, LU @ Kulturfabrik
24 – Utrecht, NL @ Tivoli Vredenburg
25 – Rotterdam, NL @ Rotown
26 – Nijmegen, NL @ Doornroosje
28 – Copenhagen, DK @ Loppen
29 – Oslo, NO @ Ingensteds
30 – Stockholm, SE @ Nalen Klubb
May 2022
02 – Hamburg, DE @ Knust
03 – Berlin, DE @ Silent Green
05 – Bruxelles, BE @ Les Nuits Botanique Festival
06 – Cologne, DE @ Luxor
07 – Genk, BE @ Little Waves Festival
09 – Birmingham, UK @ The Castle & Falcon
10 – Edinburgh, UK @ Summerhall
11 – Glasgow, UK @ Drygate
12 – Manchester, UK @ Gorilla
13 – Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club
14 – Bristol, UK @ Fiddlers
15 – Brighton, UK @ Chalk
16 – London, UK @ Shepherd’s Bush Empire
18 – Belfast, UK @ Em in pire
19 – Dublin, IE @ Button Factory