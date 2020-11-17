Andy Shauf Shares New Song "You Slipped Away"

Andy Shauf shared a new song “You Slipped Away,” a demo recorded during the sessions for his 2020 album The Neon Skyline. “You Slipped Away” is a somber song filled with Shauf’s subtle-but-stunning layered harmonies.

“‘You Slipped Away’ was a song that I wrote shortly after moving to Toronto, right after I’d just moved into an apartment and had acquired an 80s Yamaha CP60 stage piano,” Shauf says. “This song was an attempt to write something that sounded like an old standard, using big general metaphors and universal themes.”

Listen to “You Slipped Away” below, and read Paste’s review of The Neon Skyline here.