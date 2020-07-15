Angel Du$t Unleash Surprise EP Lil House

Angel Du$t—the lovable supergroup with members from Turnstile and Trapped Under Ice—are back with a surprise EP Lil House. It’s the first release since their 2019 LP Pretty Buff, and it’s just as fun.

It’s nothing like the band’s first three albums. After the bombastic, energetic Rock the Fuck On Forever, they took a step back from their hardcore-adjacent sound. It makes sense; the members are already in other hardcore groups, so Angel Du$t leaves space for experimentation. The three songs on this EP are all acoustic, but still playful and personable.

Angel Du$t also made a music video for the track “Never Ending Game,” and it’s as funny as it is poignant. Watch it below, and purchase/stream Lil House right here.