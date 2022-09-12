Angel Olsen Reworks "Big Time" with Sturgill Simpson

You can now exhale: We finally know who Angel Olsen’s mystery “Big Time” collaborator is. Sturgill Simpson, a singer/songwriter with country twang, joins Olsen on the re-release of this swooping ballad. The song, out now, is a re-recording of the titular track of Olsen’s album released earlier this summer, and presents the fruits of years of mutual admiration. Says Olsen in a statement, “I loved the song already, but hearing Sturgill’s take on ‘Big Time’ made me smile ear to ear, he made it come alive on a different level.”

The song has the same sure twang as the original, and Olsen’s all-encompassing voice is still the first to greet you. Simpson takes on the second verse, his singing melting along with the instruments. Their voices go on to curl around each other, both repeating, “Loving you big time,” as the song comes to a close. With voices that fill a space like theirs do, it’s easy to imagine anything they do being “big time.” Mixed by Johnathan Wilson at Fivestar Studios and mastered by Adam Ayan at Gateway Mastering, the song keeps its swaying country charm, with Simpson adding riffs, harmonies and an impressive solo vocal performance of his own.

Having kept in touch since the release of Olsen’s My Woman in 2016, the collaboration between the two feels natural, but of course makes everything seem new again. “It’s crazy to write a song and then watch someone else you really admire sing your words; kinda turns the whole thing on its head,” says Olsen.

A debut performance at Nashville’s Americana Fest is set for tomorrow, Sept. 14, and precedes Olsen’s fall E.U. and U.K. tour. Tickets are on sale now.

Listen to “Big Time” and find Olsen’s tour dates below.

Angel Olsen Tour Dates:

September

14 – Nashville, TN @ Riverside Revival (Americana Music Fest)

26 – Lisbon, PT @ Capitólio ^

27 – Lisbon, PT @Capitólio ^

29 – Madrid, ES @ La Riviera ^

30 – Barcelona, ES @ Sala Apolo ^

October

01 – Lyon, FR @ L’ Epicerie Moderne ^

02 – Zurich, CH @ Kaufleuten ^

04 – Munich, DE @ Strom ^

05 – Vienna, AT @ WUK ^

06 – Warsaw, PL @ Palladium ^

07 – Berlin, DE @ Huxleys ^

09 – Stockholm, SE @ Berns ^

10 – Oslo, NO @ Rockefeller ^

11 – Copenhagen, DK @ VEGA ^

13 – Cologne, DE @ Luxor ^

14 – Paris, FR @ Bataclan ^

15 – Leuven, BE @ Het Depot ^

16 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso ^

18 – London, UK @ O2 Academy Brixton ^

19 – Bath, UK @ The Forum ^

21 – Manchester , UK @ Albert Hall ^

22 – Edinburgh, UK @ Usher Hall ^

24 – Dublin, IE @ Vicar Street ^

(^ = with Tomberlin supporting)