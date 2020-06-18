Listen to Mark Ronson's Remix of Angel Olsen's "New Love Cassette"

Beloved indie singer/songwriter Angel Olsen has released a Mark Ronson remix for her song “New Love Cassette,” a fan favorite from her latest album, 2019’s All Mirrors.

Olsen said of the remix:

The entire process of making All Mirrors has been about letting these songs become something bigger than what I can hear alone. Though I know I’ll always be a songwriter at heart, and I’ll always keep a little bit for myself, I still love to experiment with material and to see what others hear when it comes to sonic backgrounds. A song can go in so many directions if you let it, I love hearing what Ronson hears in this remix of ‘New Love Cassette.’

Olsen is also doing a summer streaming series called Cosmic Streams, with her first performance tonight at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT from Asheville, N.C.’s Church at Echo Mountain Recording. Get tickets here. A portion of the proceeds go to the organization YWCA Asheville.

Olsen previously worked with Mark Ronson, appearing on his 2019 duets album Late Night Feelings, where sings on the song “True Blue.”

Buy/stream the synthy masterpiece here, and listen to it below: