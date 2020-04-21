Animal Crossing: New Horizons Free April Update Adds New Merchants and More

Animal Crossing: New Horizons will launch a free update on Apr 23 that will include two new merchants, in-game events and add an art gallery to the museum.

Leif and Jolly Redd are the new merchant introduced in the update. Leif’s garden shop has seeds and sapling for sale, and Jolly Redd will take your bells in exchange for artwork and furniture. Some of Redd’s wares are fake, and it’s up to players to figure out which!

There are in-game events scheduled through the summer with unique in-game activities that will yield special rewards. Travel “Nook Miles” and complete challenges for the environment during Nature Day from April 23 to May 5. Players can take a special tour of a new mystery island that may have a “special visitor” during May Day, from May 1 to May 7. Players can view fish, fossils and more for an in-game reward during International Museum Day, from May 8 to May 31. Wedding Season lasts from June 1 to June 30, and will introduce the married couple, Reese and Cyrus, so players can straighten their pictures and help with their anniversary photos for a nuptial-themed reward.

This update goes live on April 23. Happy Social Distancing!