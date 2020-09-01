Listen to Anjimile's New Single "In Your Eyes"

Anjimile has shared “In Your Eyes,” a new single off his upcoming debut album Giver Taker, out on Sept. 18 via Father/Daughter. The new song follows previously released singles “Maker” and “Baby No More.”

“This is another song about grappling with homophobia and ultimately recognizing that I am what I am,” Anjimile says.

The day after the album’s release, Anjimile will host a free virtual release show via his YouTube channel. As part of the Boston Museum of Fine Arts’ September Nights series, he will perform a livestream from the museum’s courtyard on Sept. 11.

Listen to “In Your Eyes” below, and pre-order Giver Taker here.