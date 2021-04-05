Annie Blackman Signs to Father/Daughter, Releases New Single "Why We Met"

22-year-old New Jersey native Annie Blackman has signed to Father/Daughter Records. The singer/songwriter has been making music since she was a tween, releasing her first record while still in high school. During 2020, Blackman uploaded videos of her performing her original songs to TikTok. Her lyrical prowess and gentle vocal quality akin to Soccer Mommy or Clairo soon brought her videos to the eyes and ears of Father/Daughter, and her first single with the label arrives today (April 7).

“Why We Met” follows Blackman’s tendency to stay fairly stripped-down with her sound, with few bells and whistles aside from the layering of guitar and vocals. The music video is directed by her brother William Blackman, turning their childhood home into a site for a paranormal investigation while the pair were quarantined at home over the holidays. Lyrically, Blackman describes “Why We Met” in a statement as “a stream of consciousness song, asymmetrical and blunt. Nothing happens, but that doesn’t affect its intensity and scrutiny.”

While there’s no news yet of a forthcoming Blackman album, a set of singles is expected to be released over the next few months, including a full version of “Seeds,” the song that led to her discovery via TikTok. In the meantime, check out the music video for “Why We Met” below.