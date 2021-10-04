Arca Announces KICK ii, Shares New Single Featuring Sia

Venezuelan artist Arca has been one of the most sought-after producers and collaborators around since 2014’s Xen. Her erratic and abstract compositions have taken on lives of their own, resulting in production credits with everyone from Kanye West to Björk. Today (Oct. 4), she announces the follow-up to 2020’s KiCk i titled KICK ii (Dec. 3, XL Recordings). The albums are part of Arca’s ongoing KiCk series.

Alongside the album announcement comes the new single “Born Yesterday,” featuring Sia. Sia’s instantly recognizable vocals shapeshift over Arca’s textured production, which ebbs and flows, mimicking the flicks of insect wings with house-inspired drums. The single comes after last week’s “Incendio,” which was featured on our weekly list of the best new songs.

Below, watch the video for “Born Yesterday” featuring Sia and keep scrolling for the complete details of KICK ii ahead of its Dec. 3 release. You can preorder the album here.

KICK ii Artwork:

KICK ii Tracklist:

01. Doña

02. Prada

03. Rakata

04. Tiro

05. Luna Llena

06. Lethargy

07. Araña

08. Femme

09. Muñecas

10. Confianza

11. Born Yesterday ft. Sia

12. Andro