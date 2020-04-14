Arcade Fire’s New Album Will Be “Almost Eerily Related to What Is Happening Now”

Arcade Fire frontman Win Butler turns 40-years-old today. Butler took to Instagram to share his thoughts on the past decade of songwriting since his 30th birthday (which he had while working on The Suburbs). Butler also delved into some of what’s currently going on with Arcade Fire, describing the band’s new material as “almost eerily related to what is happening now.”

It’s been almost three years since the band’s previous release, Everything Now. While Butler tells fans that they shouldn’t expect new songs (let alone a new album) anytime soon, he has divulged that he and wife/fellow Arcade Fire member Régine Chassagne were working on before quarantine and continue to record while shut in. While the rest of the band members are quarantining in their respective homes, they are working on music together remotely.

Read the full letters by Butler via the Arcade Fire official Instagram below.