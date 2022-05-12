Watch Arcade Fire Cover Harry Styles Smash "As It Was"

Harry Styles’ Harry’s House (May 20, Columbia Records) lead single “As It Was” has become one of 2022’s biggest songs in the five weeks since its release, shattering streaming records on its way to global chart-topper status. Arcade Fire, meanwhile, just released an acclaimed album of their own, WE, which has been widely praised as the band’s best outing in years.

We tell you all this because the two acts crossed musical paths on Thursday, as Arcade Fire performed a cover of “As It Was” during their Radio 2 session at the BBC’s Maida Vale Studios. In addition to their sprightly rendition of the smash, the Canadian indie-rock institution also performed five WE songs and the title track from The Suburbs.

Watch Arcade Fire’s “As It Was” cover and compare it to the original track below. U.K. readers can catch the rest of Arcade Fire’s BBC session here.