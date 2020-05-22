Win Butler Teases New Arcade Fire Music on Instagram

On Thursday night, Win Butler released a 30-second clip on his instagram story, seeming to tease an early version of new music from Arcade Fire. The clip is no longer up but fans have reposted it online.

It’s not the first time this year that Win Butler has worked up the expectations of Arcade Fire fans. In early April, he releasedtwo swiftly-deleted clips of new music on instagram and on April 13, he confirmed that the band was working on a new album.

This would be their follow-up to 2017’s divisive Everything Now and their first new music since “Baby Mine” for the soundtrack of Tim Burton’s Dumbo.