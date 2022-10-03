Arctic Monkeys Announce North American Tour Dates

Arctic Monkeys tour dates just dropped! Ahead of the quartet’s much-anticipated new album The Car, coming Oct. 21 on Domino, they’ve announced a 2023 North American tour, with support from acclaimed London-based band Fontaines D.C.

Alex Turner, Jamie Cook, Matt Helders and Nick O’Malley will tour the U.K. and Ireland next summer alongside special guests The Hives and The Mysterines, a stadium tour running from late May through June of 2023. Today’s newly announced North American run, which includes a two-night stand at New York’s Forest Hills Stadium, kicks off in Minneapolis, Minnesota, in late August, and concludes with a Sept. 29, 2023, stop at The KIA Forum in Los Angeles. Ticket presale begins Thursday, Oct. 6, at 10 a.m. local time ahead of general on-sale Friday, Oct. 7, at 10 a.m. local.

The Car is the band’s seventh album, and their first since 2018’s Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino. Singles so far include “There’d Better Be a Mirrorball” and last week’s “Body Paint,” which the band debuted live on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, in their first TV performance since 2019.

Revisit Arctic Monkeys’ The Car singles and Fallon performance below, and find their new tour dates further down.

Arctic Monkeys 2023 Tour Dates:

August

25 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory

27 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

29 – Clarkston, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre

30 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage

September

02 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre

03 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden

05 – Philadelphia, PA @ TD Pavilion at the Mann

07 – Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion

08 – Forest Hills, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium

09 – Forest Hills, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium

11 – Alpharetta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

12 – Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheater

15 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center

16 – Fort Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena

18 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre

20 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Arena

22 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena

23 – Vancouver, BC @ Pacific Coliseum

24 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center

26 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center

27 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center

29 – Inglewood, CA @ The KIA Forum