Arctic Monkeys Announce North American Tour Dates

Arctic Monkeys tour dates just dropped! Ahead of the quartet’s much-anticipated new album The Car, coming Oct. 21 on Domino, they’ve announced a 2023 North American tour, with support from acclaimed London-based band Fontaines D.C.
Alex Turner, Jamie Cook, Matt Helders and Nick O’Malley will tour the U.K. and Ireland next summer alongside special guests The Hives and The Mysterines, a stadium tour running from late May through June of 2023. Today’s newly announced North American run, which includes a two-night stand at New York’s Forest Hills Stadium, kicks off in Minneapolis, Minnesota, in late August, and concludes with a Sept. 29, 2023, stop at The KIA Forum in Los Angeles. Ticket presale begins Thursday, Oct. 6, at 10 a.m. local time ahead of general on-sale Friday, Oct. 7, at 10 a.m. local.
The Car
is the band’s seventh album, and their first since 2018’s Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino. Singles so far include “There’d Better Be a Mirrorball” and last week’s “Body Paint,” which the band debuted live on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, in their first TV performance since 2019.
Revisit Arctic Monkeys’ The Car singles and Fallon performance below, and find their new tour dates further down.
Arctic Monkeys 2023 Tour Dates:
August
25 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory
27 – Chicago, IL @ United Center
29 – Clarkston, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre
30 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage
September
02 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre
03 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden
05 – Philadelphia, PA @ TD Pavilion at the Mann
07 – Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion
08 – Forest Hills, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium
09 – Forest Hills, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium
11 – Alpharetta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
12 – Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheater
15 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center
16 – Fort Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena
18 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre
20 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Arena
22 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena
23 – Vancouver, BC @ Pacific Coliseum
24 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center
26 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center
27 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center
29 – Inglewood, CA @ The KIA Forum