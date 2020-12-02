Arctic Monkeys Share New Live Video for "Arabella"

Arctic Monkeys have released a new video for their hit “Arabella,” in anticipation of the band’s Arctic Monkeys – Live At The Royal Albert Hall album, dropping this Friday, Dec. 4.

Nearly seven years after the song’s release, the video for “Arabella” features footage from their 2018 show in Lyon, France, and creatively shifts between different color schemes. The live performance also highlights the song’s killer guitar solo at the end—just as good in person as it is on the original recording.

Arctic Monkeys – Live At The Royal Albert Hall will also be released on different physical formats, including a limited-edition clear vinyl, available for preorder here. All proceeds made on the record will benefit War Child UK.

The band explained more about their live album in a statement:

On June 7, 2018 we played a very special show at London’s Royal Albert Hall. All the proceeds from that memorable night were donated to War Child UK in support of the vital work they do protecting, educating and rehabilitating children who have experienced the trauma of conflict and the horror of war. The situation that was bad in 2018 is now desperate and those children and their families need our help more than ever. To enable War Child UK to reduce their funding deficit and continue their valuable work, we are happy to be able to release a live album, recorded that evening at The Royal Albert Hall. All proceeds will go direct to the charity. We thank all our fans in advance for their support of this release and in turn for their support of War Child UK.

Watch Arctic Monkeys’ new live music video for “Arabella” (dir. Ben Chappell) below.You can revisit the details of Arctic Monkeys – Live At The Royal Albert Hall right here.