Arctic Monkeys Announce New Album, The Car

U.K. indie-rock giants Arctic Monkeys are back with official word of their long-awaited seventh album. The Car, coming Oct. 21, features 10 new songs that were written by frontman Alex Turner, produced by the band’s longtime collaborator James Ford, and recorded at Butley Priory in Suffolk, RAK Studios in London and La Frette in Paris.

It was Butley Priory that had previously tipped the band’s hand regarding a new album in progress, revealing in a since-edited summer 2021 blog post, “We’ve had a band staying for the last month recording. Musicians love the acoustics in the Great Hall and Drawing room, with their huge vaulted ceilings, being serenaded while watering and weeding the garden, listening to the double bass, drums and piano wafting out of the open double doors, was pretty nice. Thank you, Arctic Monkeys.”

The Car is Turner and company’s first new album in four years, after 2018’s acclaimed “lounge act on the moon” LP, Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino (and 2020’s Live At The Royal Albert Hall). The follow-up “finds Arctic Monkeys running wild in a new and sumptuous musical landscape, and contains some of the richest and most rewarding vocal performances of Alex Turner’s career,” per a press release.

Though Arctic Monkeys have yet to officially release a single from The Car, they did debut a track live on Tuesday night (per NME), performing “I Ain’t Quite Where I Think I Am” at Zurich Openair festival in Switzerland. You can see that below, along with the details of The Car and Arctic Monkeys’ tour dates, and preorder the album here.

The Car Tracklist:

01. There’d Better Be A Mirrorball

02. I Ain’t Quite Where I Think I Am

03. Sculptures Of Anything Goes

04. Jet Skis On The Moat

05. Body Paint

06. The Car

07. Big Ideas

08. Hello You

09. Mr Schwartz

10. Perfect Sense

Arctic Monkeys Tour Dates:

August

25 – Rock En Seine, Paris, France

27 – Reading Festival, UK

28 – Leeds Festival, UK

September

01 – Cala Mijas Festival, Malaga, Spain

02 – Kalorama, Lisbon, Portugal

04 – Electric Picnic, Stradbally, Ireland

16 – Life Is Beautiful Festival, Las Vegas, Nevada, US

18 – Primavera Sound, Los Angeles, California, US

November

04 – Jeunesse Arena, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

05 – Primavera Sound, São Paulo, Brazil

08 – Pedreira Paulo Leminsk, Curitiba, Brazil

10 – Kilk Fest, Asunción, Paraguay

12 – Primavera Sound, Santiago de Chile, Chile

13 – Primavera Sound, Buenos Aires, Argentina

15 – Arena 1, Lima, Peru

17 – Coliseo Live, Bogota, Colombia

19 – Corona Capital Festival, Mexico City, Mexico

December

29 – Lost Paradise, Sydney, Australia

31 – Falls Festival VIC, Murron (Victoria), Australia

January 2023

02 – Falls Festival NSW, Yelgun, Australia

04 – Sidney Myer Music Bowl, Melbourne, Australia

05 – Sidney Myer Music Bowl, Melbourne, Australia

06 – Heaps Good Festival, Adelaide, Australia

08 – Falls Festival WA, Perth, Australia

11 – Riverstage, Brisbane, Australia

14 – The Domain, Sydney, Australia