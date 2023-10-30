The greatest part of working in this business is discovering new bands that absolutely rip, and Northport, New York “attic rock” band Arcy Drive are just that. Earlier this summer, the group signed to Grand Jury and unveiled the screaming, riff-heavy “Wicked Styley” and the folk-inspired, communal single “Time Shrinks” and I was floored about both. The two tracks have been on consistent rotation ever since. Now, Arcy Drive have announced their debut EP Beach Plum and dropped “Superbloomer,” a bluesy, anthemic, pop-echoing rock earworm that will blow the roof off your doldrums.

Arcy Drive are one of a kind. Their roots are planted on a tugboat in the Gulf of Mexico, they recorded most of their songs in an attic, converted a school bus into a tour vessel, sold out the Bowery Ballroom the first time they took the stage there and have made stops at Bonnaroo and Lollapalooza since. They also sold out the Sinclair in Boston, a 500-cap venue in one of America’s biggest and brightest musical cities. All of this has occurred without a single Arcy Drive record in the world. I can’t get enough.

The band says of Beach Plum: “Beach Plum is our first project that was recorded in a studio. Being able to really dive into these songs in a studio setting was something we had never been able to do before. The experience was refreshing and it was wild to see the songs evolve and take shape over such a short period of time. The EP as a whole has a variety of sounds. Our musical tastes and influences are ever-changing and we’d like to think our sound is too.”

Listen to “Superbloomer” below.

Beach Plum Artwork:



Beach Plum Tracklist:

Superbloomer

Liquor Lips

Time Shrinks

Desert Song

Wicked Styley